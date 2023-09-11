Local

2 men stabbed after concert at Coca-Cola Roxy; suspect arrested, Cobb police say

Coca-Cola Roxy A general view of the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta connected to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on March 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after stabbing two people at the Coca-Cola Roxy last Friday night, according to Cobb County police.

It happened after a concert at the venue located in The Battery.

Officers working in The Battery rushed to the scene and found two victims inside the concert who needed medical attention.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Hector Perez and 27-year-old Jonathan Perez, both of Tustin.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Oscar Gonzalez, of Cartersville, near a Shell gas station on Windy Hill Road.

Gonzalez was arrested and then interviewed by detectives. He now faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the stabbing.

Police said first responders and bystanders on the scene provided critical initial care to the victims, stabilizing them before arranging for their transfer to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

