2 men open fire on man near metro Atlanta motel before driving away, motel employee says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting near a Henry County motel.

An employee at the Quality Inn & Suites McDonough said at 11:30 p.m. they heard gunshots outside the hotel.

According to the employee, when they went to see what happened, they saw a man lying in the grass who had been shot.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the employee said they saw two men walk up to the victim, shoot him, get into an orange Dodge Challenger and drive away.

Henry County police officials have yet to confirm the details of the investigation.

The employee said that they recognized the victim as a man who works at a business nearby.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.