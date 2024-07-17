2 men lead Georgia deputies on miles-long chase topping speeds of 120 MPH

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are behind bars after a traffic stop led to a police chase in Glynn County.

On Monday, Glynn County officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Mason Boulevard and Picric Street.

David Hightower, 27, and Darius Hightower, 29, were inside the vehicle.

Police said there was a brief struggle between David Hightower and an officer before the suspects drove away.

GCPD said the duo led officers on a seven-mile high chase with speeds reaching as high as 120 mph.

The chase reached Golden Isles Parkway and Woodland Way before the suspects crashed the vehicle.

When officers got to the vehicle, they found 1.83 pounds of marijuana, 0.04 grams of MDMA and more than $5,000.

David Hightower was arrested and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction with violence, possession of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute and DUI drugs less safe.

Darius Hightower was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug-related objects and possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute.

The duo was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.







