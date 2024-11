ATLANTA — Officers say two men are dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of two people shot outside a home on Bolton Road and found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear exactly what led up to this shooting. The victims have not been identified.

Officers are still blocking off the crime scene on Bolton Road in NW Atlanta