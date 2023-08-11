2 men injured in double shooting near Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department is investigating two shootings involving two men in different locations.

On Thursday night, officers responded to 978 Myrtle Street Northeast about a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police said the man was alert, conscious, and breathing as he was transported to the hospital.

Police say another person was shot at the intersection of 10th Street Northeast and Piedmont Avenue Northeast.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at this location.

This man was also alert, conscious, and breathing and was transported to the hospital.

It is unknown whether the two victims were involved in the same incident.

APD said detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

