DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people who were wanted in connection to a murder earlier this month turned themselves into DeKalb County police on Tuesday.

Police say 17-year-old Kamari Britton and 23-year-old Harrison Watson turned themselves in to police.

They are accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Emile Fields-Marshall on March 7 off of Covington Highway.

They each face murder charges and are currently being held at DeKalb County jail, police say.