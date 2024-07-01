2 men accused of shooting Gainesville 16-year-old boy in the head now face felony gang charges

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two men who were arrested and charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy are now facing felony gang charges.

Ja’Quez Jeremiah Sims, 19, and Quaran Jamir Jackson, 18, are accused of shooting and killing Jaishawn Overstreet on April 27.

Gainesville police worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force to bring the new charges.

Both men have been charged with multiple felony counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Both men are charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault.

Sims is also charged with felony malice murder.

Police said they believe Overstreet went to Ridgecrest Apartments in Gainesville on Saturday, April 27 to meet with someone to commit a crime, where he was shot in the head.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries.