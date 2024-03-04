Local

2 killed in multi-car crash in DeKalb County

2 killed in multi-car crash in DeKalb County (File photo) (Katifcam/iStock )

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in DeKalb County Sunday night, according to police.

The accident happened at the intersection of Covington Highway and South Indian Creek Trail around 10:45 p.m.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the hospital. A third driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have not been identified. The accident investigation is ongoing.

It’s unclear if there were any passengers in any of the cars involved.

