2 killed in Ga. house fire, survivors say smoke alarm wasn’t working

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in middle Georgia.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said on Wednesday, just after 2 a.m., Crawford County fire officials and Roberta police received reports of a fire with multiple people trapped.

When crews arrived, they found a house on fire. According to the investigation, four people were able to escape. One of the four was taken to the hospital after being injured during the escape.

Authorities confirmed two people died in the fire.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, we do not believe the fire was intentional at this time,” King said.

Survivors of the fire said a single smoke alarm was installed in a hallway of the home, but it did not detect smoke when the fire began.

The investigation remains ongoing.

