2 killed after SUV slams into back of parked tractor-trailer on I-75 in Cobb County

Deadly crash on I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a crash on I-75 in Cobb County early Saturday morning.

Cobb County police said a transfer truck hauling a utility trailer was stopped on the eastern shoulder of I-75 North at Chastain Road around 1:15 a.m.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee, with two people inside, was reportedly traveling in the northbound lanes.

Police said the Jeep crossed the travel lanes and slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old John Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep’s passenger, 36-year-old Jamie Nelke, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The truck driver, 59-year-old Colbert Beaucicaut, was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

