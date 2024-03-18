2 inmates arrange with truck driver to smuggle meth into Gwinnett jail, deputies say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Four people were arrested after deputies said they found methamphetamine inside the Gwinnett County Jail.

The incident began to unravel on Jan. 17 after the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said meth was found during a routine cell search.

An investigation was launched and led to two inmates, David Isaias Wilson and Salathiel McKinney, who allegedly arranged the delivery of meth within the jail using outside sources.

Two other people were arrested including Willis McFadden, a truck driver who reportedly made a hand-to-hand exchange of meth with an inmate. Dante Thompson allegedly helped in the delivery.

In total, Gwinnett County investigators seized six grams of meth that were prepackaged into 10 small parcels for distribution.

Wilson and McKinney were charged with a combined five felony warrants.

McFadden was arrested and charged with four felony warrants. Thompson was charged with two felony warrants. A total of 11 felony warrants were attained and served.

The sheriff’s office said it remains committed to ensuring the security of its facility.

“We commend all personnel for their diligence in conducting a thorough investigation to safeguard our staff members and all inmates incarcerated at the Gwinnett County Jail,” the sheriff’s office said.