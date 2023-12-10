2 injured in Atlanta motel fire, cause still under investigation

Crews are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at an Atlanta motel that sent two people to the hospital.

Atlanta police said crews received reports of a fire at the Travelodge Motel on Forest Hills Road Southwest at 11:12 p.m. Saturday.

According to the investigation, the fire was contained in one room at the motel.

Fire investigators said two people were burned. They have been taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group