2, including Georgia deputy, accused of having inappropriate contact with child

EASTMAN, Ga. — Two people, including a Georgia deputy, were arrested in connection to a sexual exploitation case.

Earlier this month, on Sept. 4, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an allegation that a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy had inappropriate contact with a minor.

The GBI arrested Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marquis Clark, 27, and Denzay “Kalia” Clark, 23, both of Eastman.

The pair were booked into the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Marquis Clark is charged with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, and violation of oath of office.

Denzay is charged with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, and furnishing obscene materials to minors.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office.