2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into Marietta townhome

MARIETTA, Ga. — A woman is grateful to be alive after a driver lost control of an SUV and crashed into a townhome in Marietta on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the driver lost control after turning onto Cole Street.

Fire crews worked to pull the SUV out of a Marietta townhome.

The woman was in the upper floor of the townhome when she heard and felt the impact of the crash into the home office on the lower level.

Marietta Police PIO Chuck McPhilamy says the driver and passenger in the SUV were rushed to the hospital.

“It sounded like an explosion; it was really loud,” said Addison Blumenthal, a neighbor. “I did see a woman jump out of the car. She looked quite frantic.”

McPhilamy says crews are concerned about structural damage to the townhome.

“We are concerned about structural damage, and we want to make sure it’s safe before we allow anyone to return back inside,” McPhilamy said.

Police have not said if the driver is facing any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.