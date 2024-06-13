Local

2 Gwinnett men arrested after stealing cash, designer bags, videotaping house for weeks

By WSBTV

2 Gwinnett men arrested after stealing cash, designer bags, videotaping house for weeks

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men in Gwinnett were arrested earlier this month for illegally putting someone under surveillance for more than a week and robbing them.

On June 1, Suwanee police pulled over a car with both 43-year-old Robinsson Perez Chaparro, of Norcross, and 23-year-old Ronald Alexander Pulido, of Duluth, inside.

Both men then tried to run from police before being arrested.

Officers found a large amount of cash, jewelry and a passport belonging to someone else inside the car. Detectives also discovered designer handbags, tools and a surveillance camera.

Gwinnett police officers then went to the home of the passport owner and discovered there was a broken window in the back of their home.

Investigators determined the two men had been keeping a local business owner under surveillance since May 23.

Both were charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful surveillance and loitering and prowling.

Suwannee authorities are also charging both suspects with, obstruction, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Both Chaparro and Pulido were taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!