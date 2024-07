ATLANTA — Two Georgians are a whole lot richer after last night’s Powerball drawing.

A $150,000 ticket was sold on the lottery’s mobile app in Suwanee.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Trip at 2881 Ellenwood Rd. in Ellenwood.

The winning Powerball numbers were 7, 11, 12, 27, 46 and red Powerball 26, according to Powerball’s website. The Power Play option was 3X.

The next Powerball drawing is July 13 with a jackpot set at $54 million.

It’s unclear if the winnings have been claimed.