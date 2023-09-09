Local

2 found shot to death outside southwest Atlanta home, police say

2 found shot to death outside southwest Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police say that officers received reports of a person shot outside of a home on Browns Mill Road SE home around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

According to the investigation, one victim was found in the road and the other was found in the driveway of the home.

Homicide investigators are still working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!