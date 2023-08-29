2 fans charged after rushing field, touching Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in middle of game

DENVER — Two fans have been charged after they rushed the field and made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in the middle of a game.

Video from Monday night shows Acuña Jr. approached by fans who were trying to take a selfie with the Braves outfielder in the seventh inning against the Rockies. As security tried to drag the fans off the field, Acuña was knocked down.

Denver police on Tuesday identified the fans as Carlos Rivelo-Piaz and Jefferson Gonzales-Merida. Both have been arrested on trespassing and disturbing the peace charges.

A third fan jumped onto the field and back into the stands. He was only cited for trespassing and will not be charged.

Acuña stayed and finished the game after the fans were taken into custody.

“I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture,” Acuña said through his interpreter postgame. “Security was able to get there, and so I think everything’s OK, everyone’s OK.”