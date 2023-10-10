2 dogs killed in mobile home fire investigators believe started by space heater

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Habersham County extinguished a mobile home fire Monday.
Fire investigators believe the home’s heating system may have started the fire that destroyed the 30-year-old mobile home at 425 Harrison Trail near Alto.
911 dispatchers received a call from a neighbor at 7:35 a.m. Monday.
The caller reported seeing flames and said smoke was coming from the home.
The official cause of the fire is listed as undetermined, but investigators say a space heater plugged into a power strip at the time of the fire cannot be eliminated as a possible source.
An elderly woman and one dog escaped the fire.
The fire killed at least two dogs.