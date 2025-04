GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have died after a fire at an RV trailer in Gwinnett County early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire and explosion at an RV trailer on Bent Willow Drive. Gwinnett County Fire Department Lt. Jeff Goalen said the RV trailer was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

A man and a woman died in the fire, Lt. Goalen said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.