2 dead, 1 injured after witness says scooter rider opened fire at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least two people are dead and another person has been injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Police were called out to the scene along McDaniel Street SW around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on the scene in southwest Atlanta where detectives said a shooting left two men dead.

A third victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be survive.

A neighbor told Channel 2 off-camera that the victims were hanging out together when someone pulled up on a scooter and started firing shots at them.

Grieving family members on the scene stood nearby, looking to the police for answers.

“Conflict resolution is very important to teach our youngsters to understand there’s another way besides violence,” APD Lt Germain Dearlove said.

