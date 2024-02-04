2 children killed, mother hospitalized in multi-alarm house fire

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating a fire that officials say left two dead and one injured.

Meriwether County Emergency Medical Assistance officials said at 3 a.m. on Sunday fire crews received reports of a fire at a home on Ira Parks Way in Manchester.

According to the investigation, a couple and their two children lived at the home. Their identities have not been released.

When crews arrived, firefighters quickly pulled the mother and the first child out of the home. They were taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead. The woman’s condition has not been released.

Authorities confirmed the second child was unable to escape the blaze and died at the scene.

EMA officials added the father was not home at the time of the fire.

The home has been deemed a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate.

