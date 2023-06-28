2 cars were racing at 92 mph through busy Gwinnett intersection, police say. Now, 1 driver is dead

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a street racer is facing homicide charges in a deadly crash that left one person dead and another hurt.

Channel 2 Action News was on Sugarloaf Parkway Tuesday, where the deadly race happened in the middle of the day on June 13.

Gwinnett police say that around 1:30 p.m., 21-year-old Bryan Ramirez was going 92 mph while racing another vehicle when he crashed into a 73-year-old man’s car at the intersection of Sugarloaf and Lawrenceville Highway.

Phillip Brooks, 28, died at the scene. Police said Ramirez was racing Brooks’ car. The 73-year-old man, who was in a third car, was not injured.

“It’s always dangerous to street race, but it’s especially dangerous during those high traffic times,” Sgt. Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department said. “When people engage in street racing, not only are they putting themselves at risk, but they’re putting other motorists at risk too.”

