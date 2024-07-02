2 boys dead, 1 injured in Atlanta triple shooting

ATLANTA — Two boys have died and a third boy was injured in a triple shooting overnight Tuesday.

The shooting happened off Dimmock Street and Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta just after 12:30 a.m. Police on the scene said that three people were shot.

Officers said that a 13-year-old died at the scene. The victim’s aunt said her nephew was turning 14 on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed a 12-year-old and 13-year-old to the hospital. The 13-year-old died at the hospital and the 12-year-old is listed as stable.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or what a possible motive may be. No description of the suspect is available at this time.