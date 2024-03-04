2 Atlanta men shot each other during fight over a woman

ATLANTA — Two men have been hospitalized after officials say they shot at each other while fighting over a woman.

Atlanta police said around 12:49 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of a person shot near a home on Atwood Street Southwest.

When officers arrived, they located two men who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital and are stable.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

According to the investigation, the shooting stemmed from a fight that the men were having over a woman.

Authorities said one of the men will be taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

