2 arrested, including 16-year-old, after Cobb Co carjacking leads to police chase

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Powder Springs say two people have been arrested and are searching for one more suspect after a carjacking and chase on Tuesday.

According to police, a Flock camera spotted a car involved in a carjacking. Police did not clarify when the carjacking happened.

As they tried stopping the stolen car, the driver began a chase with officers.

During the chase, a patrol car crashed on Richard D. Sailors Parkway and Old Macland Road.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell saw a tow truck carrying away the police SUV. It appeared to have been hit on the passenger side door. It’s unclear if the officer inside the car was injured.

The chase ultimately ended just over a couple of miles away from there at Old Lost Mountain Road and Moon Road.

Once the chase ended, three suspects jumped out and began running.

An armed 16-year-old was arrested immediately after the chase ended.

The other two were able to escape. One has since been arrested and another remains on the run.

Neither of the arrested suspect’s names have been released.

