2 arrested after underage boy tattooed, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after Coweta deputies say an underage boy received a tattoo.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, a father reported that his son, who was under the age of 18, was given a tattoo on Hammett Circle in Sharpsburg. The father has full custody of the child, according to deputies.

Officials said the child visited his mother, Tonya Brown, on Jan. 14 for his birthday.

Brown allegedly paid a man, identified as Christopher Mauldin, an unknown amount of money to have her son’s arm tattooed.

Coweta County deputies said the child called his father the next day and told him that he could not wait to show him what Brown got him for his birthday.

In the background, the father allegedly heard Brown say, “I’m still his mother!”

Authorities said this is not the first tattoo the child has received. Deputies said they saw another tattoo on the child’s arm.

They were able to confirm he was tattooed by Mauldin after he posted a picture of the boy getting the tattoo.

The child’s age and identity were not released.

Deputies arrested both Brown and Mauldin. They were booked into the Coweta County Jail.

