2 arrested after being found sleeping in running car with gun, illegal drugs, Dekalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver and a passenger were arrested after they were found sleeping in a car with guns and drugs, according to DeKalb County police.

On Sunday at 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 Highgate Court in reference to a suspicious car with no tags attached.

When they arrived, they found a driver and passenger asleep while the car was running.

Officers also saw a gun, several hundred dollars, prescription drugs and other illegal narcotics.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged with ‘possession of Schedule ll controlled substance possession of marijuana’ and ‘possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime’.

Police did not identify either person who was arrested.

©2023 Cox Media Group