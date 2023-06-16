2 arrested after authorities find $10K worth of drugs, weapons in Carroll County home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, the Carrollton Police Department said its ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit recovered thousands of dollars worth of drugs and guns in a drug bust.

Police said the ACE Unit executed a search warrant at 511 N. Aycock Street in Carrollton after an extensive illegal drug distribution investigation.

The search warrant resulted in two arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs representing an estimated street value of $10,000.

The following were arrested and charged:

Mardricus Johnson, 32, – trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Makia Boyd, 27, – trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

Johnson and Boyd are being held at the Carroll County Jail.

Detectives discovered and seized a trafficking amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA. Additionally, approximately 2 lbs of marijuana, packaged for distribution, were confiscated.

The operation also led to the discovery and seizure of three firearms, including a Drako pistol, and an amount of U.S. Currency.

Carrollton Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity through its website, app, or by calling 770-834-4451. All tipsters may remain anonymous.

