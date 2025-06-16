2 accused of shooting child in Cobb County face multiple charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested and face multiple charges after being accused of shooting a child in Smyrna.

Witnesses told Smyrna police that shots were fired between two cars in the area of Spring Road and Campbell Road in Cobb County.

Craig Calhoun and Eric Rushi are accused of shooting a six-year-old in the abdomen.

The child was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the child’s injury and identity were not released.

Calhoun and Rushi face aggravated assault with a firearm from an auto, first and third degree cruelty to a child and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.