19-year-old shot, killed after passenger in vehicle accidentally discharges gun, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is dead after officials say he was accidentally shot.

DeKalb County police said on Friday at 9:54 p.m. that officers received reports of a person shot on Shawn Wayne Court.

When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old who had been shot in the back. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was in a vehicle with two other people when the rear passenger accidentally discharged a firearm.

The rear passenger has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting remains under investigation.