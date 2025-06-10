19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another man was injured in a crash on I-75 north on Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of I-75 north at Delk Road after reports of a crash.

Investigators say the driver of a 2013 Kawasaki EX300 motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-75 approaching Delk Road when the motorcycle collided with a 2024 Ford F-350.

Authorities say 19-year-old Elijah Cochran of Smyrna died from his injuries. The driver of the F-350 was identified as 43-year-old Craig Holladay of Kennesaw.

I-75 north was shut down after the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator A. Walters at 770-794-5357.