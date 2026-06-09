19-year-old charged in connection to drive-by shooting in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Gwinnett County last month.

Police said the shooting happened on May 5 in the 2900 block of Milltown Court in Buford.

Investigators identified 19-year-old John Ikechkwu Osefo as the suspect and executed a search warrant at a residence associated with him.

During the search, police recovered a Glock handgun equipped with a modified “switch.”

Officials said the device converts a handgun into an automatic machine gun. Investigators also recovered illegal narcotics.

Osefo faces charges including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession and use of an illegal machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession with intent to distribute.

Police said additional gang-related charges are expected pending further investigation.