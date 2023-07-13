Local

18-year-old arrested after strangling baby chickens, Hall County deputies say

Hector Daniel Pascual

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teen is behind bars after he was charged with strangling baby chickens.

Deputies said that 18-year-old Hector Pascual of Gainesville is accused of abusing two baby chickens early Monday morning.

Hall County deputies responded to a call at a home on Pleasant Circle in Gainesville in reference to Pascual behaving violently.

Pascual was initially taken into custody for a probation violation.

Deputies found the two dead baby chickens on the scene. Witnesses told deputies Pascual had strangled the chicks.

Pascual remained in the Hall County Jail as of Thursday morning.

