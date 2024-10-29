18 decomposing bodies found at GA funeral home, owner arrested

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia funeral homeowner faces more than a dozen charges after 18 decomposing bodies were found.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 39-year-old Chris Johnson on Sunday.

The investigation started as an eviction on Saturday. Coffee County deputies were serving an eviction notice at the Johnson Funeral Home.

During their search, they found 18 bodies in “various stages of decomposition.” The sheriff’s office then called the GBI.

Agents have charged Johnson with 17 counts of abuse of dead body.

The GBI said more charges are expected. Anyone who may have information to help investigators can call the GBI regional office in Douglas at 912-389-4103 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227.