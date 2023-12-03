1,700 pound shark spotted off the Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This week, scientists tracked a massive white shark off the Georgia coast.

His name is Mahone. He is 13 feet long and weighs more than 1,700 pounds.

An organization called Oh-Search detected Mahone near Savannah on Monday.

Since being tagged in October 2020, Mahone has traveled more than 17,000 miles, according to Oh Search.

He was initially tagged near Canada.

Don’t be alarmed if you are in the area. He was miles away from the beach and his shark species, the great white is not interested in humans.

This tracker shows he’s still roaming the area today.

