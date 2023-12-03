Local

1,700 pound shark spotted off the Georgia coast

Mahone, a shark spotted off the Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This week, scientists tracked a massive white shark off the Georgia coast.

His name is Mahone. He is 13 feet long and weighs more than 1,700 pounds.

An organization called Oh-Search detected Mahone near Savannah on Monday.

Since being tagged in October 2020, Mahone has traveled more than 17,000 miles, according to Oh Search.

He was initially tagged near Canada.

Don’t be alarmed if you are in the area. He was miles away from the beach and his shark species, the great white is not interested in humans.

This tracker shows he’s still roaming the area today.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!