17-year-old murder suspect wanted out of New Jersey caught in South Fulton

South Fulton Police

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A joint investigation led to the arrest of an out-of-state murder suspect.

The South Fulton Police Department along with the New Jersey Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday the arrest of a 17-year-old wanted for murder.

Authorities said police found and arrested the suspect in South Fulton. Police did not give an exact location of the arrest.

New Jersey officials did not go into detail about the murder case.

Officials said the name of the teen will not be released due to their status as a minor in the state of New Jersey.

The teen is currently in custody and will be extradited to New Jersey.

“The South Fulton Police Department will continue to maintain a high level of public safety and service to our community and work in collaboration with other agencies to uphold justice nationwide,” the department wrote on Facebook.

