17-year-old girl who died after taking counterfeit oxycodone was “so loved,” family says

CONYERS, Ga. — Family members are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 17-year-old Conyers girl who died after taking what she thought was an oxycodone.

Kayla Darden died on September 30 after taking a counterfeit pill that turned out to be laced with fentanyl.

Conyers authorities began investigating her death as a homicide after getting information from a witness at the scene.

Diamond Bundy, 24, and Devail McCoy, 25, both of Conyers, have since been arrested.

Family members said they are now trying to raise $20,000 for her funeral.

“Kayla was so loved and she would be so happy to see that there are people out there that actually care,” her sister, Kimberly, wrote on GoFundMe. “Anything will help.”

Tributes for the teen have poured in on social media.

“Our family will never be the same. I used to love telling people ‘Yes it’s five of us and I’m the oldest.’ I was so proud to come from a big family. Never imagined how it would feel to lose a sibling,” her brother wrote.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

