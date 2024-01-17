17-year-old dies after car crashes into tree in Cherokee County, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old has died after his car left the road and hit a tree in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the crash victim as 17-year-old William Sternot from Roswell.

Deputies responded to the accident Tuesday around 7:48 p.m. on Earney Road near Silver Fox Run.

Sternot was driving a Mazda 3 when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.

“Preliminary indications are that speed was a contributing factor in the accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is the second deadly crash involving teens where speed appeared to be a factor within the past week in Cherokee County.

On Jan. 9, deputies responded to a crash near Towne Lake Hills East around 8:17 p.m.

Deputies say a Mazda 6 carrying five teenagers left the road and hit a tree. Two teens, 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon and 18-year-old Esteban Cortez-Rendon, died from their injuries.

The final reports for both crashes have not been released.

