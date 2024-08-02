17-year-old Atlanta boy was supposed to be going back to high school. Instead, he was shot

ATLANTA, Ga. — A 17-year-old metro Atlanta boy won’t be starting his senior year in his high school because of gun violence.

Kaden Gregory is in critical condition after he was shot while visiting his father in Wisconsin on July 16. He was scheduled to fly back to Atlanta and start his senior year at McEachern High School on Thursday.

Gregory’s mother, Kaydene Favors, said that Gregory was playing video games with a cousin when another cousin with mental health issues shot them both.

The shooter, 22-year-old Jayuntae Gregory, then got into a shootout with police. He was wounded and taken into custody.

But the damage was done.

“That one bullet did a round of a merry-go-round in his body,” Favors said. “Kaden is not, does not fit the criteria of someone who should have a bullet in them.”

Gregory was left with a gunshot wound to the chest then went through his lungs, ribs and liver and is now lodged in his spine. The bullet can’t be removed.

Favors said the gun violence has gotten way out of hand.

Jones told Favors about an effort happening Friday night put on by a group called Save our Sons. She hopes it will help prevent incidents like this one that threatened her son’s life.

Bruce Griggs, who heads the group, will stage a 26-hour Call to Manhood Boys to Men lock-in on Friday night. Kids eight to 15 will attend workshops, hear speakers and play games.

“A lot of times, these kids are making bad choices because nobody has ever talked to them about the good choices,” Griggs said. “We’re also teaching these kids some tools how to deal with this violence and how to deal with their anger.”

Gregory’s aunt has set up a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

“Let me tell you all about my nephew Kaden! My nephew is one of the most affectionate, kind and caring young men I know. Kaden cannot greet you without a hug and genuinely asking, ‘How are you doing?’ Always laughing and goofing around. His laugh is contagious and he makes you laugh without even knowing the joke,” Simone Edmond wrote.