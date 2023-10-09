17-year-old arrested for suspected murder of 14-year-old outside Spalding County football game

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old outside a Spalding County football game.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick on Saturday after deputies tracked him down in a Henry County neighborhood.

Authorities say Kendrick shot and killed 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey outside of the Griffin-Spalding football game on Sept. 30.

Since Dorsey was killed, law enforcement, including Spalding County’s Special Operations and STING Unit, along with investigators from the Griffin Police Department had been searching for Kendrick.

“From the very beginning, the facts and leads we were following said that he was still in the local area. This particular group of investigators, officers, agents, deputies, and our District Attorney’s Office all believed finding Kendrick was the most important thing we could do for Emmanuel Dorsey and his family,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said. “I am proud of them for their hard work and their tenacity in seeing this to its end. There was much more involved, it is not always as simple as just ‘pinging a phone’ like you see on TV, and their efforts paid off.”

Authorities said Kendrick remains in Spalding County Jail without bond.

