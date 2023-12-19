16-year-old who left home after argument has been found safe

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department has canceled the BOLO for 16-year-old Jacob Parker.

Police said Parker was found safe on Monday night.

A member of the search party organized to find Parker said a lady found him in the cold at an apartment complex off Hollywood Road. She took him in and once she saw the news, she made him call home.

ORIGINAL:

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from home after an argument, police say.

On Saturday just before 8 p.m., police responded to Old Georgian Terrace in Northwest Atlanta about a missing child.

After speaking with the father of 16-year-old Jacob Parker, police learned the teen ran away from his home on foot following an argument with his dad.

Parker is 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, has black curly hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants.

Anyone who has information regarding Parker or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

©2023 Cox Media Group