16-year-old shot in the head while breaking into cars

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured while breaking into cars Saturday night, according to South Fulton police.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., detectives responded to a shooting at Riveroak Terrace.

Their preliminary investigation revealed several juveniles were breaking into cars and were confronted by a homeowner.

Police say one of the juveniles had a gun and began shooting at the homeowner.

The homeowner returned fire and struck the juvenile in the head.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the homeowner will not be charged in the shooting.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300.

©2023 Cox Media Group