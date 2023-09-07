16-year-old shot to death by man who mistook her for a home intruder, GBI says

DUBLIN, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl was shot to death this week by a man who thought she was trying to break into his home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in Dublin.

Authorities said Shamiruna Coney was shot in the back by a homeowner on Woodlawn Street. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators with the GBI questioned the shooter, who said he thought someone was breaking into his home, so he fired his gun to protect himself. He said he later realized he knew Coney.

The GBI has not identified the man or said how he and Coney knew each other.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information can call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

©2023 Cox Media Group