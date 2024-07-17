16-year-old nephew of Rayshard Brooks shot to death over a scooter, mother says

ATLANTA — A mother says her 16-year-old son was shot and killed overnight. Family identified him as the nephew of a man who died in a 2020 police shooting.

Police put up crime scene tape in front of a home on Cato Street.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. and found a person shot to death. Investigators have not released the victim’s name, but Stardrecous Brooks identified him as her 16-year-old son.

The victim’s mother said that her son didn’t come home Tuesday night and her other son went looking for him. Hours later, her son’s best friend found him shot to death.

“I was walking around trying to find him. I didn’t want to think it, but I said my baby was probably laying up in the woods. I kept saying that,” Stardrecous Brooks said.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting, but Brooks said it was a fight over a scooter.

The family said the victim is the nephew of Rayshard Brooks. His uncle was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy’s in 2020 that sparked protests and got national attention.

No other details about today’s shooting have been released.