16-year-old killed in crash identified as 5th student from same DeKalb high school to die this year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy killed in a crash in DeKalb County overnight is the fifth student from the same school to die in a crash this school year.

Guillermo Aguas-Bahena, who was set to graduate next year, was killed in a crash in the area of Northcrest Rd and Chamblee-Tucker Rd around 1:40 a.m. Aguas-Bahena was the driver of the car.

Two other students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. School officials identified one of those students as Alex Vega.

“We understand the enormous impact the death of another student will have on our community,” officials wrote. “Resources and personnel for grief counseling are here to support anyone affected by this tragedy.”

According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Aguas-Bahena was in the car with his brother and a friend. His brother, who they didn’t identify, is in the intensive care unit.

Aguas-Bahena is the second Lakeside student to get killed in a car crash within weeks. Sophie Lekiachvili, 18, was killed in a crash on Oak Grove Road on Feb. 24. Two more students were injured in that crash. Their names have not been released.

In Sept. of last year, three Lakeside students were killed in a crash on I-85 after the car they were riding in flew over a flyover. Two more teens who didn’t go to Lakeside were also killed in that crash.

Cousins Ashley and Katy Gaitan, 16 and 17, and Coral Lorenzo, 17, were all killed. A memorial is still set up for the girls in the school’s performing arts center.



