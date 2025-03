GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County need the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say Trimeka Thomas, 16 of Lawrenceville, was last seen wearing a pink puffy vest, grey cargo pants, and white shoes.

She is described as 5-foot-4, has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Thomas is asked to contact Gwinnett County police.