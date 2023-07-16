16-year-old first reported missing, found dead near pond in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old who was last seen on July 9 has been found dead, according to South Fulton police.

Daven Beasley was last seen leaving his residence around 9:30 p.m. on July 9.

Police said officers searched the area near Camelot Condominiums and searched multiple buildings based on tips but had to suspend the search due to darkness.

The next day police and family members responded back to the area and located Beasley dead in a wooded area.

Police believe Beasley had been dead for some time.

There are no suspects at this time, and his cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

