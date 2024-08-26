16-year-old in custody after quadruple murder in northwest Georgia park

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left four people dead.

During a press conference outside the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, information was given regarding the deaths of the four victims including a 21-year-old of Dalton, a 19-year-old of Dalton, an 18-year-old of Rome, and a 17-year-old of Rome.

“This is a very complicated case,” said Sheriff Scott Chitwood. " There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle that we are putting together still.”

At this time, investigators believe the motive was robbery, possibly due to drugs being found in the vehicle at the scene.

A 16-year-old from Rome, whose identity was not released, is in custody and charged with four felony counts of murder.

Chitwood said multiple weapons were involved as several shell casings were found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office does not believe the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.



