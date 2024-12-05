16-year-old charged with fatally shooting teen in South Fulton

ATLANTA, GA — A 16-year-old who was injured in a shootout early Tuesday morning was arrested and charged with murdering another teen, according to WSBTV.

South Fulton police responded to the area of Elkmont Ridge Drive in the Legacy at Cascading Creek neighborhood around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of two who were shot.

Upon arriving at the100 block of Elkmont Ridge, officers found an 18-year old lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound.

Police say 16-year-old Jassan Trotter was shot five times in the neck and leg. He rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators learned that Trotter tried to steal the 18-year-old’s cell phone inside the car. The incident escalated to shots being fired and both teens being shot.

Trotter was charged with murder, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.